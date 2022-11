Not Available

The first documentary about street musicians in the city of Porto and the Pippermint Twist project of the 80's. PORTO. Days accelerated to the sound of the music of the street artists. We dropped a coin, we went on, but what stories hide "behind the coin"!? From the streets to the stage, from the limelight to the streets. Souls seeking food, bodies seeking sustenance, but in the end only music survives.