1969

Porcile

  • Drama

Release Date

September 27th, 1969

Studio

IDI Cinematografica

Two dramatic stories. In an undetermined past, a young cannibal (who killed his own father) is condemned to be torn to pieces by some wild beasts. In the second story, Julian, the young son of a post-war German industrialist, is on the way to lie down with his farm's pigs, because he doesn't like human relationships.

Cast

Pierre Clémentijeune cannibale (1er épisode)
Jean-Pierre LéaudJulian Klotz (2è épisode)
Alberto LionelloMr. Klotz (2è épisode)
Ugo TognazziHerdhitze (2è épisode)
Anne WiazemskyIda (2è épisode)
Margarita LozanoMadame Klotz (2è épisode)

