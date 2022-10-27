Two dramatic stories. In an undetermined past, a young cannibal (who killed his own father) is condemned to be torn to pieces by some wild beasts. In the second story, Julian, the young son of a post-war German industrialist, is on the way to lie down with his farm's pigs, because he doesn't like human relationships.
|Pierre Clémenti
|jeune cannibale (1er épisode)
|Jean-Pierre Léaud
|Julian Klotz (2è épisode)
|Alberto Lionello
|Mr. Klotz (2è épisode)
|Ugo Tognazzi
|Herdhitze (2è épisode)
|Anne Wiazemsky
|Ida (2è épisode)
|Margarita Lozano
|Madame Klotz (2è épisode)
