Porno & Liberta

Porno & libertà is a film documentary about the generation who fought against puritanism and censorship to defend freedom of speech and sexual freedom. From Italy, Denmark and France through to California, the film follows a group of rebels who started a battle against censorship through pornography. Together they shook the church, the politics and the institutions. Through uncensored exclusive footage and archive material, the film explores the story and the fights of a group of pioneers.
|Ilona Staller
|herself
|Riccardo Schicchi
|Lasse Braun
|Judith Malina
|Giuliana Gamba
|Lidia Ravera
