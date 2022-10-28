Not Available

Porno & Liberta

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zut Film

Porno & libertà is a film documentary about the generation who fought against puritanism and censorship to defend freedom of speech and sexual freedom. From Italy, Denmark and France through to California, the film follows a group of rebels who started a battle against censorship through pornography. Together they shook the church, the politics and the institutions. Through uncensored exclusive footage and archive material, the film explores the story and the fights of a group of pioneers.

Cast

Ilona Stallerherself
Riccardo Schicchi
Lasse Braun
Judith Malina
Giuliana Gamba
Lidia Ravera

Images