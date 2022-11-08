Portion d'éternité

Not Available

In this melodrama, Marie and Pierre (Danielle Proulx and Marc Messier) are a comfortably middle-class couple who want the ultimate accessory: a baby. Their efforts to conceive naturally have been unsuccessful, so they decide to try using the newest artificial methods of conception. Unfortunately for them, the clinician they contact for help is also given to conducting unauthorized experiments on the human lifespan, cloning, etc. Eventually the fertilization effort is successful, and Marie has conceived quadruplets. The couple discusses this situation while driving, and are killed in an auto accident.