Portrait in Crystal

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Several mysterious killings take place in the underworld. A war fighter trying to find the culprit behind these murders. He finds that the victims are killed by a crystal statue. The statue is made of an ordinary man who is good at sculpting, but is controlled by an evil demon and warrior knows that he must stop the demon before several statues will. While traveling man who created the statue out to find his statue to prove his innocence.

Cast

Jason Pai PiaoLong Fei
Lau Yuk-PokCrystal
Wong YungPrince Tian Di
Chan Si-GaaiDu Sha
Dang Wai-HoPoison Yama
Lam Sau-KwanJade

