Portrait in Crystal

Several mysterious killings take place in the underworld. A war fighter trying to find the culprit behind these murders. He finds that the victims are killed by a crystal statue. The statue is made of an ordinary man who is good at sculpting, but is controlled by an evil demon and warrior knows that he must stop the demon before several statues will. While traveling man who created the statue out to find his statue to prove his innocence.
|Jason Pai Piao
|Long Fei
|Lau Yuk-Pok
|Crystal
|Wong Yung
|Prince Tian Di
|Chan Si-Gaai
|Du Sha
|Dang Wai-Ho
|Poison Yama
|Lam Sau-Kwan
|Jade
View Full Cast >