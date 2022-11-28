Portrait of Master Makota Valdina

Not Available

www.saberestradacionais.org Transversal Education in Traditional Knowledge UFMG filmed in Spring 2018 Makota Valdina Terreiro Nzo Onimboya, Salvador Educator, community and religious leader, activist for religious freedom and spokesperson for African-based religions, women's rights and black populations. Course: Arts and Crafts of Traditional Knowledge: Land Policies In the second half of 2018, we received Makota Valdina as a professor of the Earth Policies course. We expected her to come back in 2019 to call the bush back. When visiting the forest of Estação Ecológica (Ecological Park), she appears again in the images with her teachings and songs. This was the last time that she was filmed in life.