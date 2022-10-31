Not Available

Postcards From The Zoo

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pallas Film

Little Lana was 3 years old when she was abandoned alone in the zoo. Raised by a giraffe trainer, the zoo is the only world she knows. Until one day, a charming magician arrives and Lana finds her love, for she is ready to leave the zoo. Lana embarks on journey, until one day, she decided to go back to the place where she was abandoned.

Cast

Ladya CherylLana
Nicholas SaputraCowboy
Adjie Nur AhmadThe Boss
Klarysa AureliaLittle Lana
Dave LumentaOom Dave
Nazyra C. NoerElvira

View Full Cast >

Images