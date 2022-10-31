Postcards From The Zoo

Little Lana was 3 years old when she was abandoned alone in the zoo. Raised by a giraffe trainer, the zoo is the only world she knows. Until one day, a charming magician arrives and Lana finds her love, for she is ready to leave the zoo. Lana embarks on journey, until one day, she decided to go back to the place where she was abandoned.
|Ladya Cheryl
|Lana
|Nicholas Saputra
|Cowboy
|Adjie Nur Ahmad
|The Boss
|Klarysa Aurelia
|Little Lana
|Dave Lumenta
|Oom Dave
|Nazyra C. Noer
|Elvira
