Directed by Veljo Käsper, and written by Ardi Liives, «Viini postmark» (also known as "Venskaya pochtovaya marka") is a 1967 Comedy film, starring Jüri Järvet, Herta Elviste, Ines Aru, Vladislav Korzhets, Alfred Rebane and Fleur Toomla.