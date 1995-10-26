1995

Powder

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 1995

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Harassed by classmates who won't accept his shocking appearance, a shy young man known as "Powder" struggles to fit in. But the cruel taunts stop when Powder displays a mysterious power that allows him to do incredible things. This phenomenon changes the lives of all those around him in ways they never could have imagined.

Cast

Sean Patrick FlaneryJeremy 'Powder' Reed
Lance HenriksenSheriff Doug Barnum
Jeff GoldblumDonald Ripley
Brandon Mychal SmithDeputy Harley Duncan
Bradford TatumJohn Box
Susan TyrrellMaxine

View Full Cast >

Images