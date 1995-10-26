Harassed by classmates who won't accept his shocking appearance, a shy young man known as "Powder" struggles to fit in. But the cruel taunts stop when Powder displays a mysterious power that allows him to do incredible things. This phenomenon changes the lives of all those around him in ways they never could have imagined.
|Sean Patrick Flanery
|Jeremy 'Powder' Reed
|Lance Henriksen
|Sheriff Doug Barnum
|Jeff Goldblum
|Donald Ripley
|Brandon Mychal Smith
|Deputy Harley Duncan
|Bradford Tatum
|John Box
|Susan Tyrrell
|Maxine
View Full Cast >