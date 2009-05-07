Powder Blue

Several Angelenos meet on Christmas Eve through chance, tragedy and divine intervention. Swayze will play the sleazy owner of the strip club where Biel's character dances. Redmayne will portray a mortician who falls in love with her. Kristofferson will play the head of a corporate crime organization who tries to convince his former employee (Liotta) not to seek vengeance on his former co-workers.
|Eddie Redmayne
|Qwerty Doolittle
|Forest Whitaker
|Charlie
|Ray Liotta
|Jack Doheny
|Patrick Swayze
|Velvet Larry
|Lisa Kudrow
|Sally
|Kris Kristofferson
|Randall
