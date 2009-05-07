2009

Powder Blue

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 7th, 2009

Studio

Blue Snow Productions

Several Angelenos meet on Christmas Eve through chance, tragedy and divine intervention. Swayze will play the sleazy owner of the strip club where Biel's character dances. Redmayne will portray a mortician who falls in love with her. Kristofferson will play the head of a corporate crime organization who tries to convince his former employee (Liotta) not to seek vengeance on his former co-workers.

Cast

Eddie RedmayneQwerty Doolittle
Forest WhitakerCharlie
Ray LiottaJack Doheny
Patrick SwayzeVelvet Larry
Lisa KudrowSally
Kris KristoffersonRandall

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images