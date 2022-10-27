Pete St. John is a powerful and successful political consultant, with clients spread around the country. When his long-time friend and client Ohio senator Sam Hastings decides to quit politics, he is rapidly drafted to help with the campaign of the man destined to succeed him, unknown and mysterious businessman Jerome Cade...
|Julie Christie
|Ellen Freeman
|Kate Capshaw
|Sydney Betterman
|Gene Hackman
|Wilfred Buckley
|E.G. Marshall
|Senator Sam Hastings
|Beatrice Straight
|Claire Hastings
|Denzel Washington
|Arnold Billings
