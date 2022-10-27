1986

Power

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 30th, 1986

Studio

Lorimar Productions

Pete St. John is a powerful and successful political consultant, with clients spread around the country. When his long-time friend and client Ohio senator Sam Hastings decides to quit politics, he is rapidly drafted to help with the campaign of the man destined to succeed him, unknown and mysterious businessman Jerome Cade...

Cast

Julie ChristieEllen Freeman
Kate CapshawSydney Betterman
Gene HackmanWilfred Buckley
E.G. MarshallSenator Sam Hastings
Beatrice StraightClaire Hastings
Denzel WashingtonArnold Billings

