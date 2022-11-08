1987

Power, Passion & Murder

  • Drama
  • Thriller

November 5th, 1987

In the 1930's an aging film producer and his much younger wife live separate lives. Whenever a young starlet catches the husband's eye, he eventually manipulates her onto his casting couch. Natica Jackson (Michelle Pfeiffer) is a Hollywood star who is far from innocent, but she finds herself falling in love with a married man who has several children.

Cast

Héctor ElizondoMorris King
George MurdockBud Loring
Holland TaylorErnestine King
Steven BauerTony Montoya
Michelle PfeifferNatica Jackson

