Power, Passion & Murder

In the 1930's an aging film producer and his much younger wife live separate lives. Whenever a young starlet catches the husband's eye, he eventually manipulates her onto his casting couch. Natica Jackson (Michelle Pfeiffer) is a Hollywood star who is far from innocent, but she finds herself falling in love with a married man who has several children.
|Héctor Elizondo
|Morris King
|George Murdock
|Bud Loring
|Holland Taylor
|Ernestine King
|Steven Bauer
|Tony Montoya
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Natica Jackson
