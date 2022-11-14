Power Stretch & Sculpt: Abs & Core Focus

Not Available

Stretching is an excellent way for exercisers of all fitness levels to relieve stress and back pain, strengthen and condition abdominals, lengthen muscles, increase circulation and improve posture and flexibility. Fitness expert, Tonya Larson, created Power Stretch & Sculpt to flow seamlessly from meditative and relaxing stretching into more challenging strengthening and sculpting exercises. This 47-minute workout requires no equipment other than a mat. Power Stretch & Sculpt can be done in its entirety or exercisers have the option to choose each segment individually from the DVD Menu.