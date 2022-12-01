Not Available

Power to the Children

  • Documentary
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Children in India have taken their lives into their own hands. They don’t want to tolerate social grievances as well as environmental pollution any longer. They have been founding childrens parliaments and electing their own ministers in order to stand up for their rights. They are not only changing their own lives for the better, but also those of their communities. This documentary introduces us to several villages in India, whose powerful actions even take their voices to the UN.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images