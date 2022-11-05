Prairie Thunder

To increase profits for his shipping company, Lynch has goaded the Indians to attack both the telegraph line and the new railroad. When Lynch sells rifles to the Indians, Rod Farrell captures Lynch and his gang. But Lynch's Indian friends free him and this time Farrell finds himself the prisoner.
|Dick Foran
|Rod Farrell (as Dick Foran {the Singing Cowboy})
|Janet Shaw
|Joan Temple (as Ellen Clancy)
|Smoke
|Smoke (as Smoke the Wonder Horse)
|Frank Orth
|Wichita
|Wilfred Lucas
|Nate Temple
|Albert J. Smith
|Lynch
View Full Cast >