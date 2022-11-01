An unfocused twentysomething (Peter Fenton) moves in with a former co-worker (Sacha Holder), who is suffering from low self-esteem because of her weight, looks, and a case of eczema. Their relationship is based on unending drink, drugs, and sex. Curiously, though the two are presented in a tender and humorous light that lets the viewer get involved in concerned about their direction.
|Sacha Horler
|Cynthia
|Joel Edgerton
|Leo
|Marta Dusseldorp
|Rachel
|Basil Clarke
|Footless Old Man
|Damon Herriman
|Skinhead
|Peter Fenton
|Gordon
