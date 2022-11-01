Not Available

Praise

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An unfocused twentysomething (Peter Fenton) moves in with a former co-worker (Sacha Holder), who is suffering from low self-esteem because of her weight, looks, and a case of eczema. Their relationship is based on unending drink, drugs, and sex. Curiously, though the two are presented in a tender and humorous light that lets the viewer get involved in concerned about their direction.

Cast

Sacha HorlerCynthia
Joel EdgertonLeo
Marta DusseldorpRachel
Basil ClarkeFootless Old Man
Damon HerrimanSkinhead
Peter FentonGordon

View Full Cast >

Images