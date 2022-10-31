Not Available

Pranayam

  • Drama
  • Romance

Fragnent Nature Film Creations

Love is independent of circumstances or situations, people and relationships. Love is that beautiful emotion that inspires and motivates every human being to live and look ahead in hope. 'Pranayam' is a unique portrayal of that great emotion 'love' which binds man to one another through life's journey. It is a classic narration of the different dimensions of love capturing the joys and pain, loss and gain, the present and the past ... and so much more in between.

Cast

Anupam KherAchutha Menon
MohanlalMathews
Anoop MenonSuresh Menon
Niveda ThomasYoung Grace
Sreenath BhasiArun
Dhanya Mary VargheseAsha

