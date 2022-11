Not Available

When Damien and Simeon arrive at the hotel to finalize their wedding plans, they had no idea their focus on the day meant they forgot to focus on each other. Having been life-long friends and decided to marry some 18 months previously, it's been a long haul. Sitting in front of Tyler the wedding arranger, it soon becomes clear to them that they don't know each other at all. Tyler, the Wedding Arranger and self confessed 4th emergency service comes to the rescue.