Pre-Hysterical Man

Popeye and Olive are atop the highest peak in Yellowstone Park; Olive falls off into a deep hole, where a caveman and dinosaur are still living. Olive almost ends up in the dinosaur, but the caveman (longing for a woman) saves her. Olive falls for him, but Popeye, noticing Olive's absence, comes down and saves her from the caveman. They fight it out; the caveman stuffs Popeye into a not-quite-empty spinach can and feeds him to the dinosaur, but of course, Popeye breaks out and wins the day.