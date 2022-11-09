Precious Cargo

After a botched heist, Eddie a murderous crime boss, hunts down the seductive thief Karen who failed him. In order to win back Eddie’s trust, Karen recruits her ex-lover and premier thief Jack to steal a cargo of rare precious gems. But when the job goes down, allegiances are betrayed and lines are crossed as Jack, Karen, and Eddie face off in a fateful showdown.
|Bruce Willis
|Eddie
|Claire Forlani
|Karen
|Mark-Paul Gosselaar
|Jack
|John Brotherton
|Nicholas
|Lydia Hull
|Jenna
|Daniel Bernhardt
|Simon
View Full Cast >