Precious Cargo

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mann Made Films

After a botched heist, Eddie a murderous crime boss, hunts down the seductive thief Karen who failed him. In order to win back Eddie’s trust, Karen recruits her ex-lover and premier thief Jack to steal a cargo of rare precious gems. But when the job goes down, allegiances are betrayed and lines are crossed as Jack, Karen, and Eddie face off in a fateful showdown.

Cast

Bruce WillisEddie
Claire ForlaniKaren
Mark-Paul GosselaarJack
John BrothertonNicholas
Lydia HullJenna
Daniel BernhardtSimon

Images