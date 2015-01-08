Predestination chronicles the life of a Temporal Agent (Ethan Hawke) sent on an intricate series of time-travel journeys designed to prevent future killers from committing their crimes. Now, on his final assignment, the Agent must stop the one criminal that has eluded him throughout time and prevent a devastating attack in which thousands of lives will be lost.
|Ethan Hawke
|The Bartender
|Sarah Snook
|The Unmarried Mother
|Noah Taylor
|Mr. Robertson
|Christopher Kirby
|Agent Miles
|Madeleine West
|Mrs. Stapleton
|Jim Knobeloch
|Dr. Belfort
View Full Cast >