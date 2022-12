Not Available

Preethsod Thappa (English: Is it wrong to fall in love ?) is a 1998 Indian Kannada language romance-drama musical film directed by Ravichandran and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. The film stars Ravichandran and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. Actors Lokesh and Lakshmi and Prakash Raj feature in other prominent roles. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster film Ninne Pelladata (1996) starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Tabu in the lead roles.