Prefectural Earth Defense Force

  • Science Fiction
  • Animation
  • Action

The evil secret society known as the Telephone Pole Gang seeks to take over the world by first taking over a certain prefecture on Kyūshū (they never specify which one). In order to thwart the evil plans of the Telephone Pole Gang, Imazuru High School creates the Prefectural Earth Defense Force, composed of problem teachers and students from the school. They are also joined by a cyborg transfer student from India.

Cast

Hiromi TsuruBaradagi Harataki (voice)
Rica FukamiAkiko Fukube (voice)
Tōru FuruyaHiroaki Morita (voice)
Hirotaka SuzuokiKarmi Santin (voice)
Tesshō GendaTakei Sukekubo (voice)
Takeshi AonoScope Tsurusaki (voice)

