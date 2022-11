Not Available

"Prelude to an Announced Death" (5', 1991) is the artist's final work, completed shortly before his demise. It is one of the rare moments in which França's work in video assumes a quasi-documentary character. Set against a dramatic rendition of "La Traviata" by Brazilian singer Bidu Sayão, the artist's body touches that of his partner, Geraldo Rivello, as the names of all their friends killed by AIDS scroll across the screen above them.