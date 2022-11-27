Prem Amar 2

Not Available

Two young souls Apurba and Joy meet each other in college and fall in love. Incidentally, they turn out to be neighbours as well. Thus, begins an innocent love story that grows inside the college and blooms in the terrace. However, while Apurba's family is hard to deal with, Joy has to face the atrocities of his stepmother. Due to their family issues, the couple gets separated and Apurba's family is all set to get her married to another individual. Will Joy be able to stop his lady love from getting married to someone else? Will fate re-unite the two lovers?