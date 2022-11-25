Premabhishekam

Not Available

The film begins on Rajesh (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) who falls for a charming girl Devi (Sridevi). In the beginning, their acquaintance starts with quarrels, Devi denies his proposal and humiliates him. But later, realizes his wholesome love towards her with his heart and soul. Right now, the elders decide to couple up them. Just a few days before marriage Devi's brother Dr. Chakravarthy (Mohan Babu) identifies that Rajesh is terminally ill of cancer, so he attempts to stop the marriage. Knowing it, Rajesh & Devi plan to bond secretly. During that time, Rajesh also discovers his illness by Dr.Venkateswarulu (Gummadi) and also that his close friend Prasad (Murali Mohan) too, loves Devi. Finally, the movie ends Rajesh blesses the newly wedded couple and breathes his last, happily.