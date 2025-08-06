Not Available

Preparation for the Next Life

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Bing Liu

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Plan B Entertainment

Aishe, a Uyghur woman trained by her military father, migrates to New York City where she finds herself laboring in Chinatown’s underground kitchens. She fatefully encounters Skinner, a young American soldier who has just returned from three tours in the Middle East. While falling in love, they discover the possibility of a better life together than the ones they believed they were destined to live alone.

Cast

Fred HechingerSkinner
B. Todd JohnsonJim
Justin CottaCop (Times Square)
Dralla AierkenArzu
Esther ChenMin
Gabriel FurmanOfficer Furman

View Full Cast >

Images