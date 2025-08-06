Preparation for the Next Life

Aishe, a Uyghur woman trained by her military father, migrates to New York City where she finds herself laboring in Chinatown’s underground kitchens. She fatefully encounters Skinner, a young American soldier who has just returned from three tours in the Middle East. While falling in love, they discover the possibility of a better life together than the ones they believed they were destined to live alone.
|Fred Hechinger
|Skinner
|B. Todd Johnson
|Jim
|Justin Cotta
|Cop (Times Square)
|Dralla Aierken
|Arzu
|Esther Chen
|Min
|Gabriel Furman
|Officer Furman
