Press for Time

Norman is quite happy selling newspapers outside Westminster station but his Grandfather (the Prime Minister) wants to get him "a more responsible job". A few favours are called in and Norman becomes the newest reporter at the seaside town of Tinmouth. After causing chaos at a local council meeting and causing the demolition of a new house he tries to organise a beauty pageant. A slapstick tale of corruption in high and low places
|Tracey Crisp
|Ruby Fairchild
|Derek Bond
|Maj. R.E. Bartlett
|Allan Cuthbertson
|Mr. Ballard
|Derek Francis
|Ernest Corcoran
|Noel Dyson
|Mrs. Corcoran
|Norman Wisdom
|Norman Sheilds
