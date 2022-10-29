Not Available

Press for Time

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Titanic Films

Norman is quite happy selling newspapers outside Westminster station but his Grandfather (the Prime Minister) wants to get him "a more responsible job". A few favours are called in and Norman becomes the newest reporter at the seaside town of Tinmouth. After causing chaos at a local council meeting and causing the demolition of a new house he tries to organise a beauty pageant. A slapstick tale of corruption in high and low places

Cast

Tracey CrispRuby Fairchild
Derek BondMaj. R.E. Bartlett
Allan CuthbertsonMr. Ballard
Derek FrancisErnest Corcoran
Noel DysonMrs. Corcoran
Norman WisdomNorman Sheilds

