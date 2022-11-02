Prettig weekend - ondanks alles

Not Available

One year after the assassination of Theo van Gogh, Katja Schuurman and Stan de Jong examine the government's role. They claim that 'intelligence services and the police have blundered at a large scale'. For example, it was unjustifiable that Theo van Gogh did not have government protection, and the film demonstrates that after the killing the police first examined the wrong apartment. Schuurman talks to people involved, like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, with whom Van Gogh made the controversial film Submission, the Amsterdam chief public prosecutor Leo de Wit, who denies statements that were previously uttered (and filmed), and film producer Gijs van de Westelaken and chief editor of Metro Jan Dijkgraaf, who both condemn the police. Archive footage shows Theo van Gogh himself, Pim Fortuyn and the attacks in New York and Madrid; replays and close-ups of TV fragments emphasize salient statements.