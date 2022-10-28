Not Available

Pretty Cool Too

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After graduating from high school, lovable geek Walter (Eric Fagundes) receives a cell phone as a gift which could solve all of his problems. It comes with a personal genie that could control anyone, including Walter's overprotective parents, his pesky brother, and sexy neighbors. With such incredible powers at his disposal, Walter sets out to make his wildest dreams come true.

Cast

Eric FagundesWalter Buckell
Brandi WilliamsGenie
Valerie CarpenterSupermodel 1
Melissa MessingerSupermodel 2
Robert DonavanMr. Buckell / Mr. Reeds
Trina ShpurMrs. Buckell

