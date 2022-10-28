Pretty Cool Too

After graduating from high school, lovable geek Walter (Eric Fagundes) receives a cell phone as a gift which could solve all of his problems. It comes with a personal genie that could control anyone, including Walter's overprotective parents, his pesky brother, and sexy neighbors. With such incredible powers at his disposal, Walter sets out to make his wildest dreams come true.
|Eric Fagundes
|Walter Buckell
|Brandi Williams
|Genie
|Valerie Carpenter
|Supermodel 1
|Melissa Messinger
|Supermodel 2
|Robert Donavan
|Mr. Buckell / Mr. Reeds
|Trina Shpur
|Mrs. Buckell
