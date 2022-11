Not Available

In the wake of the dot-com crash, investment banker Hanna Shah (Pia Shah) ricochets from job loss to career limbo to new love with prosperous lawyer Jiwon Kim (Louis Ozawa Changchien). Stability seems in reach -- until old flame Alex Yuen (Rob Yang) reenters Hanna's life as Jiwon's client. Alex is now a changed man, and as past converges with present, all three must contend with the altering landscape in this culture-hopping romance tale.