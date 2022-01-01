1990

Pretty Woman

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 22nd, 1990

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

When millionaire wheeler-dealer Edward Lewis enters a business contract with Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, he loses his heart in the bargain in this charming romantic comedy. After Edward hires Vivian as his date for a week and gives her a Cinderella makeover, she returns the favor by mellowing the hardnosed tycoon's outlook. Can the poor prostitute and the rich capitalist live happily ever after?

Cast

Julia RobertsVivian Ward
Richard GereEdward Lewis
Ralph BellamyJames Morse
Jason AlexanderPhilip Stuckey
Héctor ElizondoBarney Thompson
Larry MillerMr. Hollister

View Full Cast >

Images

11 More Images