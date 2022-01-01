Pretty Woman

When millionaire wheeler-dealer Edward Lewis enters a business contract with Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, he loses his heart in the bargain in this charming romantic comedy. After Edward hires Vivian as his date for a week and gives her a Cinderella makeover, she returns the favor by mellowing the hardnosed tycoon's outlook. Can the poor prostitute and the rich capitalist live happily ever after?
|Julia Roberts
|Vivian Ward
|Richard Gere
|Edward Lewis
|Ralph Bellamy
|James Morse
|Jason Alexander
|Philip Stuckey
|Héctor Elizondo
|Barney Thompson
|Larry Miller
|Mr. Hollister
