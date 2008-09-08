2008

Pride and Glory

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2008

Studio

New Line Cinema

A saga centered on a multi-generational family of New York City Police officers. The family's moral codes are tested when Ray Tierney, investigates a case that reveals an incendiary police corruption scandal involving his own brother-in-law. For Ray, the truth is revelatory, a Pandora's Box that threatens to upend not only the Tierney legacy but the entire NYPD.

Cast

Jon VoightFrancis Tierney, Sr.
Colin FarrellJimmy Eagan
Noah EmmerichFrancis Tierney, Jr.
Jennifer EhleAbby Tierney
John OrtizRuben Santiago
Frank GrilloEddie Carbone

