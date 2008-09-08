Pride and Glory

A saga centered on a multi-generational family of New York City Police officers. The family's moral codes are tested when Ray Tierney, investigates a case that reveals an incendiary police corruption scandal involving his own brother-in-law. For Ray, the truth is revelatory, a Pandora's Box that threatens to upend not only the Tierney legacy but the entire NYPD.
|Jon Voight
|Francis Tierney, Sr.
|Colin Farrell
|Jimmy Eagan
|Noah Emmerich
|Francis Tierney, Jr.
|Jennifer Ehle
|Abby Tierney
|John Ortiz
|Ruben Santiago
|Frank Grillo
|Eddie Carbone
