Pride of Lions

Action / Comedy - Five retired ex-military men attempt the unthinkable and dust off their old uniforms for one last explosive mission. The team quickly discovers that they are up against an enemy from their past. This time, The Dependables mission is personal. With guns blazing, the group puts their lives on the line to defeat their arch nemesis and save their grandchildren.
|Bo Svenson
|Mick Skinner
|Margot Kidder
|Jean Dempsey
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Lou Jones
|Seymour Cassel
|Dominic Ackers
|Cedric Smith
|Paul Stansy
|Tom Jackson
|Sgt Robinson
