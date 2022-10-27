Not Available

Pride of Lions

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pride of Lions Films

Action / Comedy - Five retired ex-military men attempt the unthinkable and dust off their old uniforms for one last explosive mission. The team quickly discovers that they are up against an enemy from their past. This time, The Dependables mission is personal. With guns blazing, the group puts their lives on the line to defeat their arch nemesis and save their grandchildren.

Cast

Bo SvensonMick Skinner
Margot KidderJean Dempsey
Louis Gossett, Jr.Lou Jones
Seymour CasselDominic Ackers
Cedric SmithPaul Stansy
Tom JacksonSgt Robinson

