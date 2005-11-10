Pride & Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is a humorous story of love and life among English gentility during the Georgian era. Mr Bennet is an english gentleman living in Hartfordshire with his overbearing wife and 5 daughters. If Mr Bennet dies their house will be inherited by a distant cousin whom they have never met, so the family's future happiness and security is dependant on the daughters making good marriages.
|Matthew Macfadyen
|Mr. Darcy
|Rosamund Pike
|Jane Bennet
|Simon Woods
|Mr. Bingley
|Donald Sutherland
|Mr. Bennet
|Brenda Blethyn
|Mrs. Bennet
|Claudie Blakley
|Charlotte Lucas
