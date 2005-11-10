2005

Pride & Prejudice

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2005

Studio

Focus Features

Pride and Prejudice is a humorous story of love and life among English gentility during the Georgian era. Mr Bennet is an english gentleman living in Hartfordshire with his overbearing wife and 5 daughters. If Mr Bennet dies their house will be inherited by a distant cousin whom they have never met, so the family's future happiness and security is dependant on the daughters making good marriages.

Cast

Matthew MacfadyenMr. Darcy
Rosamund PikeJane Bennet
Simon WoodsMr. Bingley
Donald SutherlandMr. Bennet
Brenda BlethynMrs. Bennet
Claudie BlakleyCharlotte Lucas

View Full Cast >

Images