Primal Fear

An arrogant, high-powered attorney takes on the case of a poor altar boy found running away from the scene of the grisly murder of the bishop who has taken him in. The case gets a lot more complex when the accused reveals that there may or may not have been a 3rd person in the room. The intensity builds when a surprise twist alters everyone's perception of the crime and what happens next...
|Richard Gere
|Martin Vail
|Edward Norton
|Aaron Stampler
|Laura Linney
|Janet Venable
|John Mahoney
|John Shaughnessy
|Frances McDormand
|Dr. Molly Arrington
|Terry O'Quinn
|Bud Yancy
