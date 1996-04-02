1996

Primal Fear

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1996

Studio

Paramount

An arrogant, high-powered attorney takes on the case of a poor altar boy found running away from the scene of the grisly murder of the bishop who has taken him in. The case gets a lot more complex when the accused reveals that there may or may not have been a 3rd person in the room. The intensity builds when a surprise twist alters everyone's perception of the crime and what happens next...

Cast

Richard GereMartin Vail
Edward NortonAaron Stampler
Laura LinneyJanet Venable
John MahoneyJohn Shaughnessy
Frances McDormandDr. Molly Arrington
Terry O'QuinnBud Yancy

