Primary Flight Training: Attitudes of Flight: Part 1

    This documentary short film is one of a series of U.S. Navy training films instructing new pilots on flight technique. In this, an instructor lectures (with live and animated film footage) pilot trainees on the initial techniques of maintaining proper aircraft attitude while in flight. Straight and level flying, climbing, turning, gliding, and slow flying all require the plane to maintain the correct physical attitude, and proper methods and the possibility of mistakes are demonstrated.

