Primary Flight Training: Landings

In this government documentary short film, a Navy lieutenant explains the proper procedures for standard "stall" landings. Illustrating the nose-up attitude of a proper landing by means of footage of birds landing in a similar attitude, the instructor points out how wind direction is vital to landing decisions. Warnings against both "ballooning" (allowing the nose to come up too high before the plane is close enough to the ground) and "landing into the ground" (allowing the plane to lose lift before it is in the proper three-point landing attitude) follow, as well as instructions for keeping one's attention moving constantly in order to take in all variables.