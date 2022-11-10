Friends/fledgling entrepreneurs invent a device in their garage that reduces the apparent mass of any object placed inside it, but they accidentally discover that it has some highly unexpected capabilities--ones that could enable them to do and to have seemingly anything they want. Taking advantage of this unique opportunity is the first challenge they face. Dealing with the consequences is the next.
|Shane Carruth
|Aaron
|David Sullivan
|Abe
|Casey Gooden
|Robert
|Anand Upadhyaya
|Philip
|Carrie Crawford
|Kara
|Jay Butler
|Metalshop Worker
View Full Cast >