Not Available

Primer

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shane Carruth

Friends/fledgling entrepreneurs invent a device in their garage that reduces the apparent mass of any object placed inside it, but they accidentally discover that it has some highly unexpected capabilities--ones that could enable them to do and to have seemingly anything they want. Taking advantage of this unique opportunity is the first challenge they face. Dealing with the consequences is the next.

Cast

Shane CarruthAaron
David SullivanAbe
Casey GoodenRobert
Anand UpadhyayaPhilip
Carrie CrawfordKara
Jay ButlerMetalshop Worker

View Full Cast >

Images