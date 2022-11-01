1940

Primrose Path

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 1940

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Ellie Mae lives on Primrose Hill with her good-hearted and fancy free mother, her drunken father, her younger sister and a mean-spirited grandmother. The Hill is not a good part of town, however. When she meets and falls for a hard-working man, they marry and she hides her past from him. When he discovers the truth it jeopardizes their marriage.

Cast

Joel McCreaEd Wallace
Marjorie RambeauMamie Adams
Henry TraversGramp
Miles ManderHomer
Joan CarrollHoneybell
Vivienne OsborneThelma

