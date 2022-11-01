Primrose Path

Ellie Mae lives on Primrose Hill with her good-hearted and fancy free mother, her drunken father, her younger sister and a mean-spirited grandmother. The Hill is not a good part of town, however. When she meets and falls for a hard-working man, they marry and she hides her past from him. When he discovers the truth it jeopardizes their marriage.
|Joel McCrea
|Ed Wallace
|Marjorie Rambeau
|Mamie Adams
|Henry Travers
|Gramp
|Miles Mander
|Homer
|Joan Carroll
|Honeybell
|Vivienne Osborne
|Thelma
