Prince Bayaya

Československá televize

The hero of this popular fairy tale is a young prince who, after the death of his parents, goes out into the world. During his travels he meets a magical talking horse and falls in love with the beautiful princess Slavna. On the advice of his horse, he binds one eye and pretends to be dumb and enters into service as the castle gardener.

Ivan Palúchprinc Bajaja
František Veleckýčerný princ
Karel AugustaKytarista
František Kubíčeksluha
Vladimír Hlavatýzahradník
Vlasta JelínkováBabička

