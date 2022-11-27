Princesa do Meu Lugar

Not Available

The crossing of fresh water with salt water updates old migration and occupation movements in the north of the country. This transit reaffirms customs and knowledge that accompany the migrant and expand through exchanges at the place of arrival. The big party for Caboclo Cearense and Divino Espírito Santo in Mosqueiro (PA) is an obligation made by Maria de Lourdes (Codó / MA), where boxes, drums, matracas and maracas meet in the killing of the Bumba Boi of her enchanted one. This is the space for the celebration of Ana Guedes and the group of Tambor de Crioula Filhos e Amigos de Cururupu (MA), residents of the Terra Firme and Guamá neighborhoods, in the capital of Pará. "Princess of my place" provides the potency of the encounter of games that sail on both waters and end up on Para soil.