Lush scenery and gorgeous photography highlight this bio of Princess Kaiulani (Q'Orianka Kilcher), a 19th-century Hawaiian princess raised in England but determined to maintain her people's independence from aggressive American businessmen. After being sent to England as a child by her Scottish father, Kaiulani returns to Hawaii and becomes a political activist who fights to retain her throne, even though she must leave her English paramour.
|Barry Pepper
|Thurston
|Will Patton
|Sanford B. Dole
|Jimmy Yuill
|Archie Cleghorn
|Shaun Evans
|Clive Davies
|Arlene Newman
|Woman in New York
|Q'orianka Kilcher
|Princess Ka\'iulani
