2010

Princess Kaiulani

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 13th, 2010

Studio

Island Film Group

Lush scenery and gorgeous photography highlight this bio of Princess Kaiulani (Q'Orianka Kilcher), a 19th-century Hawaiian princess raised in England but determined to maintain her people's independence from aggressive American businessmen. After being sent to England as a child by her Scottish father, Kaiulani returns to Hawaii and becomes a political activist who fights to retain her throne, even though she must leave her English paramour.

Cast

Barry PepperThurston
Will PattonSanford B. Dole
Jimmy YuillArchie Cleghorn
Shaun EvansClive Davies
Arlene NewmanWoman in New York
Q'orianka KilcherPrincess Ka\'iulani

