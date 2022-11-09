Princess Mononoke

Ashitaka, a prince of the disappearing Ainu tribe, is cursed by a demonized boar god and must journey to the west to find a cure. Along the way, he encounters San, a young human woman fighting to protect the forest, and Lady Eboshi, who is trying to destroy it. Ashitaka must find a way to bring balance to this conflict.
|Yōji Matsuda
|Ashitaka (voice)
|Yuriko Ishida
|San (voice)
|Yūko Tanaka
|Eboshi-gozen (voice)
|Kaoru Kobayashi
|Jiko-bô (voice)
|Masahiko Nishimura
|Kouroku (voice)
|Tsunehiko Kamijô
|Gonza (voice)
