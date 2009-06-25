2009

Princess Protection Program

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

June 25th, 2009

Studio

Disney Channel

When Princess Rosalinda is about to become queen of her country of Costa Luna, the country is invaded by an evil dictator. She is put into the Princess Protection Program, a secret organization funded by royal families that looks after endangered princesses. Rosalinda is taken under the wing of Mason Verica, an agent in the PPP from rural Louisiana. While there, she meets his daughter,

Cast

Selena GomezCarter Mason
Demi LovatoRosalinda / Rosie Gonzales
Jamie ChungChelsea Barnes
Nicholas BraunEd
Kevin G. SchmidtBull
Sully DíazQueen Sophia

