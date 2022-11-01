Not Available

Principal Takes a Holiday

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A rowdy high school senior risks losing a $10,000 gift his parents promise him for graduation if he can complete the year without getting in trouble by getting caught by the principal in a prank. However, when an accident befalls the current principal, the senior goes and finds a drifter to show up at the school as the new principal to get his records erased.

Cast

Kevin NealonFranklin Fitz
Zachery Ty BryanJohn Scaduto
Jessica SteenCelia Shine
Kurt FullerPrincipal Frank Hockenberry
Ellie HarvieMiss W. Fassle
Laurie MurdochVice Principal Ralph Calder

View Full Cast >

Images