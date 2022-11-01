Principal Takes a Holiday

A rowdy high school senior risks losing a $10,000 gift his parents promise him for graduation if he can complete the year without getting in trouble by getting caught by the principal in a prank. However, when an accident befalls the current principal, the senior goes and finds a drifter to show up at the school as the new principal to get his records erased.
|Kevin Nealon
|Franklin Fitz
|Zachery Ty Bryan
|John Scaduto
|Jessica Steen
|Celia Shine
|Kurt Fuller
|Principal Frank Hockenberry
|Ellie Harvie
|Miss W. Fassle
|Laurie Murdoch
|Vice Principal Ralph Calder
View Full Cast >