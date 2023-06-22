When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.
|Cailee Spaeny
|Priscilla Presley
|Jacob Elordi
|Elvis Presley
|Dagmara Dominczyk
|Jorja Cadence
|Patsy Presley
|Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll
|Alan 'Hog Ears' Fortas
|Tim Post
|Vernon Presley
View Full Cast >