Prisoner of the Mountains

Based upon a short story by Leo Tolstoy, two Russian soldiers, Sacha and Vania, are ambushed by Muslim rebels in the grandly forbidding Caucasus and taken prisoner. Although complete understanding never fully emerges, their bittersweet ordeal reveals the human soul of two vastly different cultures.
|Sergei Bodrov Jr.
|Ivan (Vanya) Zhilin
|Jemal Sikharulidze
|Abdul-Murat
|Susanna Mekhraliyeva
|Dina
|Aleksandr Bureyev
|Hasan
|Valentina Fedotova
|Zhilin's Mother
|Aleksei Zharkov
|Maslov, the Russian Commander
