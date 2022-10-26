Not Available

Prisoner of the Mountains

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based upon a short story by Leo Tolstoy, two Russian soldiers, Sacha and Vania, are ambushed by Muslim rebels in the grandly forbidding Caucasus and taken prisoner. Although complete understanding never fully emerges, their bittersweet ordeal reveals the human soul of two vastly different cultures.

Cast

Sergei Bodrov Jr.Ivan (Vanya) Zhilin
Jemal SikharulidzeAbdul-Murat
Susanna MekhraliyevaDina
Aleksandr BureyevHasan
Valentina FedotovaZhilin's Mother
Aleksei ZharkovMaslov, the Russian Commander

View Full Cast >

Images