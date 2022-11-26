Not Available

Prisoners of the Storm

    Miners Bucky Malone and Pierre Le Grande are closing their northern mine for the winter when Sergeant McClellan of the Mounted Police overhears their trivial quarrel; later, he sees Le Grande's dogsled arrive at its destination without Le Grande. McClellan finds evidence that Le Grande has been murdered and suspects Malone; attempting to make an arrest, the sergeant is wounded, then carried to a cabin by Malone, who goes to the settlement for a doctor. There he meets Le Grande's daughter, Joan, and Dr. Chambers, a disbarred physician, but a blizzard keeps the doctor from making the trip; ultimately, however, Joan and the doctor follow Malone to the cabin.

