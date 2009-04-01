Private Eye

The story takes place in occupied Korea at the start of the 20th century, where a young student in medicine discovers the murdered body of the son of a government official. Being scared of being accused, he decides to hire Hong Jin-ho (a detective) to help him find the murderer before the police accuse him of the murder.
|Ahn Han-gyoo
|le garçon avec l'édition spéciale
|Bae Jun-wu
|un officier Genba
|Choi Yoo-ri
|une infirmière
|Ha Jin-soo
|le médecin herboriste
|Kim Hyang-gi
|Byeol-eeh
|Jeong Gyu-Su
|Chief editor
